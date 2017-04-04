Nine years of love! Beyoncé and Jay Z celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary on Tuesday, April 4. In honor of their special day, revisit the power couple's sweetest moments in the video above!

The fiercely private pair have been together for 15 years, but it wasn't love at first sight. "We were friends for a year and a half before we went on any dates," Beyoncé, 35, said in a 2013 interview with Oprah Winfrey. "We were on the phone for a year and a half, and that foundation is so important for a relationship. Just to have someone who you just like is so important, and someone [who] is honest."

Myrna Suarez/WireImage

The "Formation" singer began dating the "Spiritual" rapper in 2000 when she was just 19 years old, though they didn't go public with their relationship until 2004, a year after the release of their hit collaboration "Crazy in Love."

In April 2008, Beyoncé and Jay Z said "I do" in a top-secret, intimate wedding ceremony at his penthouse in New York City. Nearly four years later, in January 2012, they welcomed their first child, a daughter named Blue Ivy.

And while the pop superstar seemed to hint on her 2016 visual album, Lemonade, that her marriage with the business mogul, 47, isn't always picture-perfect, the duo are still going strong. In February, Beyoncé shocked the world when she announced on Instagram that she is expecting twins later this year. "We have been blessed two times over," she gushed.

Revisit more of Beyoncé and Jay Z's sweetest moments in the video above!

