She's smitten! Renee Zellweger gushed over her longtime boyfriend, Doyle Bramhall II, while attending the Changemaker Honoree Gala at the Greenwich International Film Festival in Connecticut on Thursday, June 1.

"He's a very special person!" she told Us Weekly exclusively.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

Zellweger, 48, and the guitarist have been dating since 2012. As Us previously reported, the Texas natives knew each other when the actress attended the University of Texas in the early '90s. They didn't date back then, but their relationship went from platonic to romantic when they crossed paths again in L.A. years later.

"Things went from there," an insider told Us in January 2013. "Renee's really happy and has a new life."

The Bridget Jones's Baby star previously dated Jim Carrey, Bradley Cooper and Jack White, and annulled her four-month marriage to country singer Kenny Chesney in 2005.

Taylor Hill/WireImage

Zellweger was honored for her work supporting ALS research on Thursday night, and brought her older brother, Drew, as her plus-one.

“I'm just grateful for the opportunity. I really appreciate the work that the ladies who founded the film festival are doing — their commitment to making an impact — spotlighting these causes to make a vital difference in so many people’s lives," she told Us on the red carpet. "And I’m just flattered that they asked me to be part of it. I’m grateful that they asked me to be part of it."

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!