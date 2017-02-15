World, meet Kairo Whitfield🔥. As Real Housewives of Atlanta fans already know, the supersexy young son of veteran star Sherée Whitfield is now a budding model — and Us Weekly has an exclusive look at his latest, steamy black-and-white photo shoot.

The strapping Morehouse College student and athlete dons a sweater in one pic and a coat in another before (thankfully) taking off his clothes to display his washboard abs in a pair of belted trousers.

Carlos Velez

The 20-year-old, who RHOA fans have watched grow up on the hit Bravo show, is 6-foot-6 and majoring in economics, but has began to dabble in modeling. And he’s off to a good start: The hunk also recently landed his first music video, starring in Fantasia’s newly released “When I Met You.”

Carlos Velez

The hunk-in-training — who got some modeling advice from RHOA star Cynthia Bailey — made headlines in December after his arrest was documented on RHOA. As previously reported, Kairo was arrested for DUI — much to the consternation of his parents Sherée, 47, and retired NFL pro Bob Whitfield.

Carlos Velez

“It didn't seem like it was that long ago that we were on TV, so when I see the playbacks of the kids on the show, they look like they were tiny. So now you have this huge 6-foot-5, 6-foot-6 guy, superhandsome — he's his mom's son, but I'm superproud of Kairo. As a teenager we've all made mistakes, and I just love how he's not letting that one mistake define him," Sherée told Bravo’s The Daily Dish of his run-in with the law. "He's excelling in school, and he's a student-athlete. He's getting into modeling, so he's taking that mistake and building off of it in a positive way."

Carlos Velez

And ladies, Sherée also revealed that Kairo is single. "I get so many questions about Kairo, not only from young women [but also] from older women, the cougars," she told The Daily Dish. "So stay back, cougars. But, yeah, Kairo's very single. He's young. I just want him to have fun."

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Happy belated Valentine’s Day!



