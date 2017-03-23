LOVE IS LOVE 🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲 @sportsoneclt @cluboneclt A post shared by peterthomasrhoa (@peterthomasrhoa) on Mar 22, 2017 at 11:05am PDT

And we thought the ‘wives were dramatic! The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Peter Thomas and Matt Jordan reportedly got into a physical fight during a recent radio interview on Tuesday, March 21.

According to TMZ, Jordan — who recently split from Kenya Moore after several tumultuous fights and other incidents, as documented on season 9 of RHOA — threw a water bottle at Thomas before allegedly charging at him.

The site reports that the radio station’s staff intervened and broke up the brawl before it could escalate. However, Thomas called the police on Jordan and filed an assault report against him. According to TMZ, the joint-interview was not live and the radio station does not plan on airing it.

Thomas — who finalized his divorce from Cynthia Bailey earlier this year, after nearly seven years of marriage — took to Instagram on Wednesday to share his side of the story.

“Yesterday was an interesting day,” the Sports One Bar & Lounge founder said in a video clip. “Somebody tried me, but they got played.”

Thomas then went on to say that there is video footage of the altercation and teased that it will be released soon. “Can’t wait for y’all to see the video! Oh my God. He’s trying to stop y’all from seeing the video,” he continued. “But I’m gonna get it released, and everybody will see that video. Let’s go!”

The restaurateur added: “And by the way, today there is a God in Heaven. Thank you, Lord. Best news ever. Love, love, love.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Bravo Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

