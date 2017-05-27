Erika Girardi/Instagram

Time for a painkillr! Erika Girardi underwent surgery at a Los Angeles hospital on Friday, May 26, for an injury sustained during her stint on season 24 of Dancing With the Stars.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 45, documented the surgical procedure on her Instagram Story on Friday morning. "This hospital lighting is amazing," she captioned one photo. In another, she wore a surgical cap over her long blonde locks, writing, "Almost time."

Girardi did not disclose how she was injured, though TMZ reported that she suffered an upper body tear in early April and did not tell anyone. She was sidelined from the group performance on the DWTS season finale on Monday, May 22.

The Bravo star and her pro dance partner, Gleb Savchenko, were eliminated fourth on the April 17 episode of DWTS, a surprise to many fans considering her alter ego Erika Jayne is best known for her sexy dance moves.



Prior to being eliminated, the "Painkillr" singer told Us Weekly she was enjoying her time on the ABC dance competition. "I love it. It's great," she told Us. "It's a challenge. Every week you learn something new. ... I knew it was going to be a challenge ... I take a couple of Aleve and I'm pretty good."

