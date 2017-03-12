Kyle Richards on Watch What Happens Live February 7, 2017 Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/Getty Images

The drama never stops for the ladies of Beverly Hills. Just a few days after The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast taped the season 7 reunion episode, Kyle Richards told Us Weekly why it was unlike any she’d seen before.

“It was a very bizarre reunion,” she said at Family Equality Council’s Annual Impact Awards in L.A. on Saturday, March 11. “I don’t think I’ve used the word before.”

Seems in this case, it was needed. “There was screaming, there was crying, there was a walk-off. It was so intense at times,” said the 48-year-old.

There was also flat-out awkwardness Richards could barely handle. “There were times where I was like, ‘Oh, my god, I’m going to try not to laugh right now because it’d be so inappropriate.’ I wanted the sofa to open up and just take me away,” she said. “I mean honestly, that was maybe one of my most uncomfortable moments.”

Richards hinted that her big sister Kim was perhaps stirring the pot the most, but rightfully so. “My sister Kim had a lot to say,” she revealed. Although she’s “always in the middle” of her sister and her friend Lisa Rinna, she sided with her sister on this one. Richards said it was “irresponsible” for Rinna and Eden Sassoon to gang up on Kim when she was finally in a good place. “Kim was really upset about the things that Lisa and Eden had said.”

But Richards had her sister’s back. “I really felt Lisa Rinna was wrong,” said Richards. “For her to do that and talk about my sister, and say the things she said on camera — then millions of people hear it, and [it] sparks rumors, and it affects Kim and her life. It came out of left field. There’s no seeing both sides in that situation.”

Richards admitted that everyone was affected by the drama this year, and cast members were still heated leaving the set after taping the reunion special. “This is one of those years everyone was divided.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!