Fashion twins! Former America’s Next Top Model host Rita Ora and her cuddly dog Cher the Bear dressed in stylish jumpers ahead of an appearance on London’s Sunday Brunch on Sunday, July 23.

The 26-year-old songstress wore a gray Bella Freud turtleneck jumper with wide-legged cut off black pants. She paired the outfit with a pink and black leather biker jacket and accessorized the look with oversized sunglasses and several necklaces. The Shades of Grey actress sported loose curls that offered an edgy feel.

The Brit’s miniature pup looked especially cute in her light gray jumper as she was carried in her mother’s arms to the taping.

The “Black Widow” singer was invited to appear as a guest host on London’s Sunday Brunch to promote “Your Song,” the first single off her upcoming second LP, which she cowrote with Ed Sheeran.



“We recorded it, we went to the studio and perfected it, it was probably one of the easiest songs I've ever done, it was so easy, two hours,’” she revealed on Sunday Brunch. “Then we went to the pub and had a burger.”

She added: “It was really natural, I just asked him. I said, 'Hey what you up to?' I’d love you to be involved but I know it doesn’t seem realistic. He said, 'Funny because I had this idea send it over to me on email.'"

Ora also opened up about her relationship with Sheeran, 26, in an interview with RollingStone. “Ed and I have been friends since our teens. It's brilliant to have the opportunity to collaborate with him for my first single – we definitely click creatively," she said in May.



More recently, Ora has focused her attention on film and TV work. She has served as a judge on The X Factor U.K. and was a coach on BBC’s The Voice. She currently hosts ABC's music competition series Boy Band.

