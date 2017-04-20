Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna Share Flirty Pics From Night Out Together

It looks like the on-off couple are on at the moment! Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna both shared flirty Snapchats from their night out together in Hollywood on Wednesday, April 19.

The sock designer, 30, and the model, 28, who share a 5-month-old daughter, Dream, headed to TAO for a dinner date. Chyna sported a jean jacket, white crop top and white leggings with a long lavender wig, while Kardashian went with his staple L.A. Dodgers baseball cap, a green hoodie and gray pants.

Chyna shared several snaps of her outfit, which flaunted her amazing post-baby body. She also posted a video of Kardashian putting his hand on her thigh, while she rested her hand on top of his. While they may have looked cozy, the Lashed Bar salon owner wasn’t wearing the 7-carat engagement ring that Kardashian proposed with in April 2016.

The once-reclusive reality star also Snapchatted pics and videos of Chyna at the celeb hot spot. In the final clip, filmed as they headed home together in the car, Kardashian jokes of her purple locks, “Uh, your hair looks ugly. Why’d you have to do that?” She responds by flipping off the camera.

As of late, the Rob & Chyna costars seem to be spending more time together with and without Dream, and have been sparking reconciliation rumors. Chyna told Cosmopolitan South Africa in March that they’re attending therapy and trying to work things out. “I’m in it for the long haul, so I feel like my advice [for anyone in a similar situation] is therapy, know each other’s family, calling each other’s moms,” she said. "I know we love each other and we’re fighting for each other, and the people we surround ourselves with are rooting for us."



