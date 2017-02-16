It's over — for now. Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have split once again, multiple sources confirm exclusively to Us Weekly.

"Rob thinks it's the right decision," a source tells Us. "Chyna has disappeared for days at a time without communicating or providing any updates. This won't end well."

A second source says that the pair — who share 3-month-old daughter Dream — have been at odds since their initial split around the Christmas holiday. At the time, the Lashed Bar owner, 28, took all of her belongings, cleaned out the nursery and left with their baby girl.

"[It's the same] with her yelling and screaming about how his family doesn’t like or support her, and his insecurities," the insider tells Us.



The Rob & Chyna stars are now living separately, the insider adds. Chyna moved back into her home, and the Arthur George sock designer, 29, has been staying at the Calabasas, California, estate that his mom, Kris Jenner, bought for $2.3 million in February 2016.

Kardashian and Chyna got engaged last April, two months after they began dating, and announced her pregnancy in May. (Chyna shares 4-year-old son, King, with her ex Tyga, Kylie Jenner's boyfriend.) A source previously told Us that the model made once-reclusive Kardashian "feel secure" and lifted his spirits. She also encouraged him to hit the gym and cooked him healthy meals to lose weight.

"His confidence was shattered for so long, so to have this banging girl all over him has given him a new lease on life," the source said. Now, however, the pair haven't been spotted on each other's social media accounts for some time. Chyna was also spotted having dinner with a man named Jamel Davenport in West Hollywood last Friday.

A source tells Us, however, that Chyna's relationship with Davenport is not romantic. Season 2 of Rob & Chyna is also still happening.

