Rob Kardashian on March 16, 2012. Credit: Denise Truscello/WireImage

A magical celebration! Rob Kardashian and his family attended a private screening of Beauty and the Beast on Friday, March 17, in celebration of his 30th birthday.

The birthday boy's mom, Kris Jenner, threw the party and rented out an entire section of the Cinépolis movie theater in Westlake Village, California, a source tells Us Weekly. Because Kardashian's birthday falls on St. Patrick's Day, the momager, 61, trimmed the theater with green decorations and handed out fun shamrock-themed props and costumes for the guests to wear.

Rob's sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian were among those who stopped by for the movie night, in addition to Rob's on-off fiancée, Blac Chyna. Rob and Chyna's 4-month-old daughter, Dream, was also at the party, though she left with a nanny shortly after Chyna, 28, arrived, the insider tells Us.

Snapchat

While watching the live adaptation of Beauty and the Beast, which stars Emma Watson and Dan Stevens as the leads, the family enjoyed snacks and popcorn. Chyna arrived with an enormous arrangement of gold and black balloons in the shape of the numbers "3" and "0." She also brought a small cake and presents wrapped in gold paper. Kourtney, 37, gave her brother a basket of gifts with a card that read "Bobby."

Kourtney and Khloé, 32, documented the outing on their Snapchat accounts. Khloé shared a photo of a birthday cake with a picture of a young Rob dressed as Peter Pan, and also posed for a selfie with Kourtney's 7-year-old son, Mason, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick.

Snapchat

Earlier in the day, Khloé took to Instagram to wish her brother a happy birthday, writing, "Seeing you be a daddy has been a blessing to see how she gives you that smile I miss. Precious Dream is your twin and it's such a beautiful thing to see ... This is your year of greatness! We all believe in you! Happy birthday Rob! I love you."

