Rob Kardashian is ashamed of his explicit social media rant against ex-fiancée Blac Chyna, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

"Rob is really trying to get back on track and focus on being a dad again," the insider tells Us. "He's embarrassed that he has caused this."

Tommy Garcia/E! Entertainment/NBC

As previously reported, Chyna, 29, was granted a temporary restraining order against Kardashian, 30, on Monday, July 10, after he posted her nude photos and accused her of cheating on him with multiple men during an explosive Instagram and Twitter days earlier.

"Rob posted those photos because he felt duped," the source adds. "He was angry and lashing out."

The Arthur George sock designer's family is disappointed in his actions, too. A source previously told Us that the Kardashian-Jenner clan "did not agree with what Rob posted and had pleaded with him to stop."

Now, the Kardashians are focusing on Dream, Rob and Chyna's 8-month-old daughter. "This is not new when it comes to Rob and Chyna, but the concern, for Rob's sisters and mom [Kris Jenner], is all about Dream," the source added.



In court documents obtained by Us Weekly on Monday, the Lashed Bar owner also accused her ex-fiancé of physical abuse. Though Rob has yet to publicly address the scandal, his lawyer Robert Shapiro said earlier on Monday that the reality star's rant was "a spontaneous reaction."

