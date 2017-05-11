Rob Kardashian wished his on-off fiancée Blac Chyna a happy birthday in a sweet post on Instagram on Thursday, May 11.

The reality star, 30, posted a happy snap that showed the Lashed Bar owner, 29, laughing with him as they stood in a playground together. He simply captioned the pic "Happy birthday @blacchyna" along with two watermelon emojis.

Happy birthday @blacchyna 🍉🍉 A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on May 11, 2017 at 1:26pm PDT

The couple, who welcomed daughter Dream in November, have had a tumultuous relationship since Christmas, when Chyna moved out, taking their newborn with her.



INFphoto.com

But by March they were back on, with Chyna saying in an interview with Cosmopolitan South Africa that even though they were living apart, they were attending therapy sessions and working on patching up their romance.

"Every person who's in a long-term relationship, or who is committed to their person, goes through ups and downs," she told the magazine. "Everything isn't always going to be peaches and cream. If it is, then it's fake. I'm in it for the long haul, so I feel like my advice [for anyone in a similar situation] is therapy, know each other's family, calling each other's moms."

"I feel like everything isn't going to be perfect, but I know we love each other and we're fighting for each other," she added, "and the people we surround ourselves with are rooting for us. It makes everything much easier."

Last month the pair documented their rekindled romance on Snapchat, with Chyna posting videos of them kissing and cuddling.

The doting parents have also spent time together with Dream, and on April 19 they were spotted heading out for a flirty dinner date at TAO in L.A.

