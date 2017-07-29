Creepy! Rob Lowe revealed he communicated with a ghost — and viewers of his new show might be able to see the eery moment for themselves when it airs in August.

The actor’s new reality series, The Lowe Files, follows him as he travels the country with sons Matthew and John Owen exploring unsolved mysteries. The former Parks and Recreation star summed up the show as “Anthony Bourdain in a blender with Scooby-Doo.”

While the trio were promoting the show at the Television Critics Association’s press tour on Friday, July 29, Lowe was asked by a journalist whether or not he had been able to communicate with spirits while filming.

Richard Knapp

“Yeah — now. I hadn’t previously to this. It was through the Ovilus,” Lowe, 52, answered. “There’s a device they use that the theory is it can translate ... that the spirits can talk through this device, for a lack of better term. Don’t ask me how, don’t ask me the science, I don’t know.”

“John just thinks it’s randomly programmed to say words at any given time, which it could be, but how does it know to say the word?” he continued.

While the critics seemed skeptical of the confession, Lowe remains convinced.

“It said the dead woman’s name where she was murdered. Judge for yourself … I don’t want to seem like a nut. I don’t want to end my career here,” the Stories I Only Tell My Friends author joked. “Too late?”

Even if the trio aren’t able to solve any mysteries, Lowe is content just being able to spend quality time with his sons, saying, “We want to solve it, but if we don’t, the point of it is a father and sons on the road, making memories.”

The Lowe Files will debut on A&E on Wednesday, August 2, at 10 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!