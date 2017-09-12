Evidence? Robby Hayes took to Twitter shortly after the Bachelor in Paradise season 4 finale aired on Monday, September 11, to shut down his ex-girlfriend Amanda Stanton's cheating accusations. An hour later, she responded with a photo of him allegedly kissing another woman.



During the ABC reality series' reunion special, the exes came face-to-face for the first time since their split earlier this summer. Host Chris Harrison confronted Hayes, 28, about his costar Emily Ferguson's claim that he had cheated on Stanton, 27, during what he called a "business" trip to Colorado.

"That's false. [There] were pictures of me close to a girl but I was not by any means unfaithful," Hayes shot back. Stanton responded, "The picture did look like y'all were making out. ... If you're saying you didn't, I believe you. You were there, not me. But it did look like it."

Look what you made me do 🤷🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/5TCuv8Xtj4 — Amanda Stanton (@amandastantonnn) September 12, 2017

The social media influencer further addressed the rumors on Twitter. "While I won't be one to resort to vicious social media attacks, at the finale, I felt like I was sitting next to a stranger," he wrote in a lengthy message posted in the early hours of Tuesday, September 12. "I'll never understand why there's such a desperate need to present an 'innocent persona' and resort to allowing allegations that are blatantly untrue be said about me by 'the twins' [Emily and Haley] while one sits back and 'unknowingly' watches these malicious attacks continue against me. That's not the behavior or accountability I expect from someone that 'CLAIMS' they care about me and was open to developing an 'ACTUAL' relationship."

Hayes went on to write that he is "friendly and personable with many people," but will not allow his castmates to "manipulate viewers to place one-sided blame ... and use their friends to try and assassinate one's character."



Twitter asked me what's happening... Well let me explain... pic.twitter.com/F8kWty3Ebf — Robby H Hayes (@RobbyHHayes) September 12, 2017

Stanton replied to her ex's tweet soon after. "'A desperate need to present an innocent persona.' - the guy who denies cheating when there is photo proof #beamanalready," she wrote. Naturally, the mother of two's response prompted viewers to beg her to share the photo in question — and she did.



"A desperate need to present an innocent persona." - the guy who denies cheating when there is photo proof #beamanalready pic.twitter.com/GN6B9w65NR — Amanda Stanton (@amandastantonnn) September 12, 2017

"Look what you made me do," she tweeted, referencing the lyrics to Taylor Swift's latest single, alongside a picture that appears to show Hayes locking lips with a mystery blonde woman. He has yet to publicly respond to the photo.



