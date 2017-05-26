BACKGRID

The couple that Diors together! Robert Pattinson and his fiancée, FKA Twigs, attended the premiere of his film Good Time in his and her Dior on Thursday, May 25.

Pattinson, who earned what multiple outlets reported was a 6-minute standing ovation after his much anticipated film’s screening finished, looked dapper in a Dior tux while his ladylove, 29, opted for a Cannes-appropriate postcard-printed yellow Dior gown.

The couple, who got engaged in April 2015 after just six months of dating, stay relatively out of the spotlight. They opted to not walk the carpet together on Thursday, with the Twilight alum posing instead with his costars.

BACKGRID

During a photo call for the new flick at the festival, 31-year-old Pattinson told reporters that because of his scruffy bearded look for the film, he wouldn’t get recognized while filming.

"I was so nervous about people finding out about the shoot and then paparazzi being there, I mean it just destroys the whole illusion of it. ... I was feeding into the character, where it's basically you're trying to disappear, you're trying to be a ghost in a crowd and stuff," he explained. "It was interesting ... no one recognizes you. I mean, we shot an entire movie on the street in New York and not a single person even took a … picture – like, it was crazy.”

David Boyer/ABACA/INSTARimages.com

Good Time hits theaters August 22.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!