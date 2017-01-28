Robin Thicke canceled his appearance at the 2017 NHL100 Gala event on Friday, January 27, amid the release of new details in his ongoing custody battle with ex-wife Paula Patton.

Thicke, 39, was set to honor his late father, Alan Thicke, at the black-tie fete, but he dropped out prior to the event. According to a source, his half-brother Carter was in attendance, along with his girlfriend. (The 19-year-old and Alan were playing hockey in December when the Growing Pains star suffered from a sudden, fatal heart attack.)



The “Blurred Lines” singer’s decision to stay out of the spotlight Friday comes shortly after new documents filed by Patton, 41, were made public. In documents obtained by Us Weekly, the model accuses Thicke of physically assaulting her, cheating on her multiple times and having a serious cocaine problem.



Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

The new allegations come after the exes both appeared in court in Los Angeles on Thursday, January 26, in hopes of obtaining temporary sole custody of their son, 6-year-old Julian.

In the papers, Patton specifically recounts an incident on Valentine’s Day 2013, when Thicke allegedly attempted to cheat on her with another woman in their bungalow at the Chateau Marmont while she slept.

"When I confronted Robin about this, he admitted to having attempting to have sex with the stranger, but stated that he ended up being unable to do so because of the amount of cocaine he used that evening that caused him to be unable to perform," she alleges in the papers.



According to TMZ, the judge denied Thicke’s request for temporary sole custody, instead awarding it to Patton, along with a temporary domestic-violence restraining order for the Grammy winner to stay away from Patton, Patton’s mom, Joyce, and Julian.

A source close to Thicke has denied all accusations of domestic abuse, telling TMZ, “If these multi-year-old allegations were true, why is she only raising them now in the midst of a custody dispute where she's the only one violating the judge by denying Robin access to the boy?"



Patton herself is currently under investigation by the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services for emotional abuse of their son. A previous investigation into Thicke’s alleged abuse was closed after it was determined that allegations against him were “unfounded.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!



