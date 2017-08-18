It’s done. Robin Thicke and Paula Patton have finally ended their long custody battle over son Julian.



According to TMZ, the tumultuous two will equally split time with the 7-year-old — he will stay with Thicke, 40, Mondays through Wednesdays and with Patton, 41, Wednesdays through Fridays. The former flames also agreed to alternate weekends and share Julian’s expenses, which includes tuition for private school. They also devised a vacation and holiday schedule.

As previously reported, the Mission Impossible actress filed and was granted a restraining order against the “Blurred Lines” singer in January after presenting allegations of domestic and child abuse. The Los Angeles County Department of Child and Family Services investigated Thicke later that month for reportedly spanking his son. They cleared him of all charges shortly after.



The estranged exes also made headlines in February after Patton’s team called the cops at Julian’s alleged request. The About Last Night star was an hour late to meet a court-appointed monitor who would accompany Julian for a visit with dad, but the youngster reportedly didn’t want to go and asked his mom to dial 911 instead, a source close to Patton told TMZ at the time. However, when the deputies arrived at the scene, Patton and her son had left.



A source close to Thicke maintains that the whole ordeal was a misunderstanding and Patton’s housekeeper called the police alleging that Thicke, who stayed in his car while waiting for Patton to hand over Julian, violated the restraining order. “[Thicke] had a full conversation with the police and they didn’t do anything,” the insider explained. “The saddest part about this is that was his only time to see Julian.”

Patton filed for divorce from the Grammy-nominated singer in 2014 after eight years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. Although the one-time couple were high school sweethearts, a source told Us that the split had “been a long time coming” and that “their marriage was unraveling for a long time.”

