Sad! Despite offering herself up to play Steve Bannon on Saturday Night Live, Rosie O’Donnell will not appear as Donald Trump’s chief strategist, TMZ reports.



Twitter users speculated that the comedian, 54, would be a good fit for the part following Melissa McCarthy’s hilarious impersonation of White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. O’Donnell agreed, tweeting February 6, “I am here to serve. Alec [Baldwin] has Trump - Melissa has Spice - I would need a few days to prepare - so if called - I will be ready."



O’Donnell even changed her Twitter avatar to a Photoshopped portrait of her as Bannon created by actor and writer Jonathan Smith. But according to the actress, “That was it,” she told TMZ Thursday, February 16, of what fans will see of her Bannon impression. “Start to finish.”

When pressed about why SNL turned down the Internet-approved casting, she responded, “Because I’m not in the cast.” The TMZ reporter points out that Baldwin isn't in the cast either, to which O'Donnell commented, "He kind of is. He's hosted 17 times." McCarthy is also an SNL favorite, having hosted five times.

Though a rep for O’Donnell said last week that the Long Island native wouldn’t be appearing on the sketch show February 11, it seems fans shouldn’t expect to see her "live from New York" anytime soon. They can, however, count on O’Donnell — who has had a decadelong feud with the 70-year-old president — to take jabs at the Trump administration on Twitter and her blog.

"LETS DO SOMETHING ABOUT THIS DIANNE - COME ON #STOPhim,” she tweeted Friday, February 17 in response to a user who pointed out how Trump has been rewarded for his close relationship with China. One hour later, O'Donnell wrote, "HE IS ONE SICK MAN."

