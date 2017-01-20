Ruby Rose, xXx: Return of Xander Cage’s Australian sniper badass, goes down under by sharing 25 things you may not know about her in this week’s issue of Us Weekly. Catch Rose, 30, in the new xXx sequel, in theaters January 20. The tattooed actress also stars in Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, out January 27.



1. I really want to visit that pig island in the Bahamas. Swimming pigs is kind of a dream.

2. My mother wanted to call me Kitinka. Her name is Katia, so she thought it would be cute if we were “Kitty and Kat.” It sounds like a good chocolate bar.

3. When I was 4, I climbed out of a 20-story apartment balcony and was hanging on a pole. They bribed me back inside with food.



4. I played both Oliver and Nancy from Oliver Twist in two separate school plays when I was 8.

5. When I was young, The Lion King was my favorite movie.

6. I dressed as a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle for months in a row when I was 5.

7. In my first acting role, I played a daughter buying her mum a Mother’s Day present. My first modeling gig was for fake grass that protects kids when they fall off play equipment.

8. To relax, I skate and surf.

9. I wish I were better at chess.

George Kraychyk

10. I used to rescue animals. One of the rats I found became a childhood pet named Mango. It lived for five years.

11. I used to skip school to go see movies. I had no money, so I’d pay for one and then sneak into the rest.

12. My mum taught me that trick.

13. Tomatoes are my favorite food.

14. I got my first tattoo when I was 16. It was a trade-off by my mum to get rid of my tongue ring that she hated.

15. My favorite animal is a tiger, but I also love seals. They are like big, swimming, hairless dogs.

16. I was in the church choir at St. Mary’s in northern Melbourne starting when I was 10 until age 16.

17. We lived at St. Mary’s.

18. I used to sing the Mariah Carey versions of Christmas songs in church. Nobody else really knew what I was doing, but it made me happy.

19. My great-grandmother was a famous German actress named Ellen Bang. Had she not remarried, my name would be Ruby Rose Bang. That is very intense.

20. I’ve had to get stitches about six times but have never broken a bone.

21. My stitches were mostly in my face. How lucky of me.

22. I know how to speak German, although not as well as I used to.

23. My favorite film is Girl, Interrupted.

24. My favorite color is blue because I think all the red in my name has really turned me off the color.

25. If I weren’t an actor, I’d rescue dogs and have a huge dog sanctuary and live in the country.



