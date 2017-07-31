Project Runway alum Santino Rice claims he’s fasting for 111 days, and that he’s already passed day 90 of the juice cleanse.

The former RuPaul’s Drag Race judge, 42, explained on Twitter that the strict diet includes water and organic cold-pressed juice only. “By fasting for 111 days, I hope to inspire others to give it a try for as many days as they can~Just 3 days will reset your immune system,” he tweeted on Sunday, June 30. “My fast involves drinking as much organic cold-pressed juice and water as I need. However 3 days of just water will allow your body to heal.”

By fasting for 111 days, I hope to inspire others to give it a try for as many days as they can~Just 3 days will reset your immune system! — Santino Rice (@SANTINORICE) July 30, 2017

My fast involves drinking as much organic cold-pressed juice and water as I need.

However 3 days of just water will allow your body to heal. — Santino Rice (@SANTINORICE) July 30, 2017

The TV personality faced some backlash on Twitter after promoting his strict diet. “How can you be productive and function without nutrition for that length of time Santino?” one tweeter asked. He defended his fast, writing, “Because I’m getting an over-abundance of micro nutrients through leafy green juice. I work 80-90 hours a week.”



Another tweeter slammed Rice, writing, “Ah Santino I only just followed you yesterday-why you gotta say s--t like this?! This isn’t good to promote to young people that look up 2 u.” The reality star hit back, “Young people need to read and actually commit to several days of detoxification."

After the criticism, Rice continued to stand by his fast in a series of tweets. “There’s a big difference between Ketosis and/or putting your body into Starvation Mode. You should actually research what both mean,” he tweeted. “You’re seeing this tweet for a reason. Either research juice fasting and detoxification or don’t. Some light reading is involved."

He even clarified the difference between a juicer and a blender and maintained that his diet includes no solids at all. “A blender is not a juicer,” he wrote. “Juice is only the extracted liquid from fruits and vegetables. No solids, No pulp, No smoothies…"

People should always consult with their doctor before beginning a diet or cleanse. Registered dietician Rebecca Baer recently told Us Weekly that it’s important to consume a minimum number of calories just to keep the body working. “Everybody needs at the very, very least 1,200 calories a day just to maintain brain function for breathing, thinking or standing,” she told Us.



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!