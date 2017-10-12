Ryan Gosling has joined the chorus of celebrities who have spoken out against Harvey Weinstein amid the sexual misconduct allegations made against the Oscar-winning producer.

"I want to add my voice of support for the women who have had the courage to speak out against Harvey Weinstein," the La La Land actor, 36, wrote in a statement on Twitter on Thursday, October 12. "Like most people in Hollywood, I have worked with him and I'm deeply disappointed in myself for being so oblivious to these devastating experiences of sexual harassment and abuse."

Jason Merritt/Getty Images; John Phillips/Getty Images

Gosling starred alongside Michelle Williams in the 2010 romantic drama Blue Valentine, which was released by The Weinstein Company. The former executive, 65, famously lobbied the MPAA to change the film's original NC-17 rating to an R rating. He also served as an executive producer on Gosling and Kirsten Dunst's 2010 crime drama All Good Things.



"He is emblematic of a systemic problem," the Notebook actor concluded. "Men should stand with women and work together until there is real accountability and change."

Weinstein came under fire last week when The New York Times published an investigative report that detailed nearly three decades of sexual harassment allegations against him. The New Yorker later published its own exposé, in which three women (including actress Asia Argento) accused the studio head of sexual assault. A-listers such as Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow and Kate Beckinsale have since come forward with additional allegations.

The mogul was fired from The Weinstein Company on Sunday, October 8. Two days later, his wife, fashion designer Georgina Chapman, announced she was leaving him after nearly 10 years of marriage. In a statement to Us, Weinstein's spokesperson said, "All allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.