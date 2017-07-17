Ryan Phillippe certainly didn’t have a relaxing Sunday. The actor shared a photo of himself in a hospital bed on Sunday, July 16, after injuring his leg.



The 42-year-old actor gave a thumbs up in the Instagram shot, despite being hooked up to IVs and sporting a large bandage and metal splint on his right leg.



“I’m going to be ok & i appreciate your concern. -me,” Phillippe wrote. He also posted a shot of himself eating Jell-O in bed as well as a close up shot, seemingly in pain.

No word on what caused his injury, but he’s been busy filming Shooter, his USA network series, this summer. Phillippe plays Bob Lee Swagger, a former Marine sniper who tries to foil a plot to kill the president.

Isabella Vosmikova/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Earlier this month, the star admitted that filming has been intense. “This season is a bigger story, a lot more moving parts, and, you know, it's a tough show to shoot,” he told PopSugar. “The last two weeks we've been in the desert, Palmdale [California], you know, in degrees over 110. And it's a physical show, and I do all of my own stunts.”



Phillippe is father of daughter Ava, 17, and Deacon, 13, with his ex-wife, Reese Witherspoon. The exes split in in 2007 after 8 years of marriage.



