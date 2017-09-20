Ryan Phillippe's ex-girlfriend Elsie Hewitt is ready to move on from their allegedly abusive relationship, her lawyer Keith Fink exclusively tells Us Weekly.

"He attempted to rekindle his relationship with her after the assault," Fink claims to Us. "She has zero interest in him."

The Playboy model, 21, filed a $1 million lawsuit against the Shooter actor, 43, on Monday, September 18, after she claimed he physically abused her at his home on July 4. In documents obtained by Us, Hewitt alleged that Phillippe "violently threw her down his staircase as hard as he could" after a night out together. After seeking treatment at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, she obtained an emergency protective order against the star to keep him at least 100 yards away.

Phillippe has vehemently denied the allegations. "As a man, raised by a woman, in a household where women's rights, feminism and advocacy were very much at the forefront, I am sickened that my name can be found in any article where domestic violence of any kind is being alleged," he wrote in a statement on Twitter on Tuesday, September 19, adding that "every one of my accuser's allegations are false."



Hewitt's attorney, however, stands by his client. "His story is fiction. Why would one need more evidence? You have a witness corroborating the assault — physical and verbal," Fink claims to Us, referring to the model's friend, who was present during the alleged incident in July, according to court documents.



Hewitt, who dated the actor from April to July, plans to donate any money that she may be awarded to charity. "Filing a civil lawsuit where you are going to donate all your money to a domestic violence charity is all about empowering women to stand up against domestic violence. It is not a means for revenge," Fink tells Us.

Prior to his brief romance with the Guess model, Phillippe was married to Reese Witherspoon rom 1999 to 2007. They share daughter Ava, 18, and son Deacon, 13. He also shares daughter Kai, 6, with ex-girlfriend Alexis Knapp.

