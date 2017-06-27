Ryan Reynolds is an actual superhero! The Deadpool actor revealed on Instagram on Monday, June 26, that he once saved his nephew's life using the information he learned in a CPR class.

"Years ago, I took a CPR course thru the Red Cross. And holy s--t, I ended up saving my nephew's life because I knew what to do! True story!" Reynolds, 40, captioned a photo of himself and a first responder holding CPR manikins. He did not elaborate on his heroic actions.

Lionel Hahn/Abacausa/INSTARimages.com

The Golden Globe nominee — who shares daughters James, 2, and Ines, 8 months, with wife Blake Lively — has since returned for a second class. "Yesterday I took a refresher course -- focusing on infant and toddler CPR," he wrote. "It takes only a few hours and it's also kinda, sorta fun. Thank you to Dan from Viva First Aid for the lesson. And thank you to these two helpful yet lifeless dolls whose vacant ocular cavities will haunt me until end times."

The Gossip Girl alum, 29, also urged parents to take a CPR course on her Instagram account on Monday, sharing a selfie with four dummies. "ALL MAMAS AND DADDIES OUT THERE-- I can't recommend this enough, I took a CPR class with a focus on babies and toddlers," she wrote. "Google 'infant CPR class near me' and you'll see lots of listings. For those of you who haven't done it, you will love it. It's so helpful by giving you knowledge, tools and some peace of mind."

Reynolds, who recently began filming the sequel to 2016's Deadpool, first met Lively on the set of the 2011 superhero film Green Lantern. After being friends for a few months, they quietly began dating and eventually married in a secret wedding ceremony in September 2012.



