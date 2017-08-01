Art Streiber

Ryan Reynolds can do just about anything — well, almost anything. In his new Men's Health cover story, the Deadpool actor revealed that his culinary skills leave much to be desired.

"I am not innovative in the kitchen," Reynolds, 40, told the magazine in its September 2017 issue. "If I cook, you'll have a structure fire. The firemen will kick down our door, take my wife [Blake Lively] away and give her a better life."



That said, the Golden Globe nominee often turns to his favorite pizzeria in New York City when he wants to enjoy his favorite cheat day meal. "Is it really unhealthy if it makes you so happy? Patsy's Pizza ... There's a Patsy's Pizza up in Harlem that's pretty much the best pizza ... on the whole planet," he told Men's Health.

Pizza aside, Reynolds says he eats "clean, whole foods" every two to three hours, particularly when he's bulking up for one of his many superhero movie roles. Still, he admits he doesn't have the discipline that Hugh Jackman had for his titular role in Wolverine, for which he reportedly consumed a whopping 6,000 calories per day, including meals in the wee hours of the morning.

"Hugh Jackman has a dedication to his craft that I'm afraid I don't share," Reynolds said of the 48-year-old actor. "If I'm up at 2 in the morning, it's because something has gone terribly wrong."

The Proposal actor also spoke to Men's Health about his hilarious tweets, many of which poke fun at his and Lively's daughters, James, 2, and Ines, 10 months. "That's what Twitter's for. 140 characters? That's for jokes," he said. "I take fatherhood seriously. I just don't take the perception of it seriously."

Lively, 29, recently told Glamour that her hubby's tweets are "completely made-up scenario[s]" that he often runs by her "just to make me laugh."



