Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest aren’t just on-air buddies – they also share in hilarious double date nights in New York City. Seacrest, who is dating model and chef Shayna Taylor, referred to Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, as his “favorite American couple" while talking about their night "out in the wild," as Ripa called it.



"The most fascinating thing happened," the 47-year-old said about her cohost’s ability to order wine. "Mark turns to me and says 'I think Ryan just ordered wine — I think," she laughs. “The wine was so nice ... I just learned that I like dry, young, white and French wine,” Ripa joked during the opening of their Monday, October 16, show.

But it wasn’t all fancy. The 42-year-old American Idol host chimed in, “The best part was that we had [the wine] with a burger." Ripa added, “We all order our entrees, and Ryan says ‘We would also like to order the burger and fries for the table."

Thanks for dinner K and m. #burger for the table, see u in the am. A post shared by Ryan Seacrest (@ryanseacrest) on Oct 15, 2017 at 4:03pm PDT

Seacrest, who constantly admires his TV counterpart's fit husband makes sure to point out: “And by the way, Mark had two of the quarters [of the burger] and still has zero percent body fat.”

It appears the admiration goes both ways! Ripa said to her cohost: “He loves you too so much. It gives him such a sense of satisfaction to just chill with another dude.”

The duo, who began cohosting the morning talk show together earlier this year, opened up about getting recognized together too. “You were walking in front of me and I could hear people talking … and what I heard from one woman was ‘They’re much bigger on TV,’” Seacrest said. “As I said to you the next day, thank you and we should definitely do that again."

