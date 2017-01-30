After the show, it’s the afterparty! Everyone from Chrissy Teigen to the cast of Stranger Things hit up the Weinstein Company & Netflix's 2017 SAG Awards afterparty at Sunset Tower in West Hollywood, California, on Sunday, January 29.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

At the Absolut Elyx hosted bash, Stranger Things actors Millie Bobby Brown, 12, Gaten Matarazzo, 14, Finn Wolfhard, 14, Noah Schnapp, 12, and Caleb McLaughlin, 15, were the stars of the party. According to an eyewitness, the kids were “the most popular people at the party.”



Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

“[SAG Life Achievement Award honoree] Lily Tomlin danced with them and Sarah Paulson joined them. They were so cute. Everyone wanted to dance with them the entire night,” the attendee tells Us. “They ruled the party.” (The teens also whooped it up at Entertainment Weekly’s pre-SAGs Soiree at Chateau Marmont on Saturday night and danced to beats spun by DJ Michelle Pesce.)



Also at the bash were Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend, the Crown’s surprise winner Claire Foy, Amy Adams, Rashida Jones, Sophia Bush, Laverne Cox, Ariel Winter, Sophie Turner, Peter Dinklage, Kerry Washington, Jeffrey Tambor, Taylor Schilling, Matt Smith, Samira Wiley and her fiancée, OITNB writer Lauren Morelli, Jonah Hill, John Lithgow, Julie Bowen, and Big Bang Theory’s Johnny Galecki, who, according to the source, also had a fan moment with the Stranger Things cast.

Galecki, 41, asked for a photo with Millie Bobby Brown before the actress and her costars, along with the cast of Orange Is the New Black started an epic dance-off in the middle of the bash, the source adds

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Legend, 38, and Teigen, 31, let loose at the fete too, dancing to Sean Paul's "Get Busy" before cooling off outside by the pool. Another source tells Us that Teigen enjoyed a bite to eat as well. “Chrissy grabbed a cheeseburger and starting downing it when she walked in with John and then they immediately started dancing on the dance floor,” the second partygoer tells Us. “They were so nice.” The cookbook author also bonded with Washington, 39, and was spotted “chatting up a storm” with the Scandal star.



“Laverne Cox was the other big hit of the party, talking to everyone," the insider adds. "She was chatting with Chrissy and John for a while and she was in a corner talking about makeup tips with Kerry Washington for a long time. She was dancing and looking in the mirror and so full of energy!”

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Game of Thrones’ Gwendoline Christie may have had the most fun, though. According to the eyewitness, the actress was “having the time of her life … jumping around and was all over her date.”



Watch the video above for everything else you may have missed from the 2017 SAG Awards show earlier in the evening — including that Winona Ryder moment!

