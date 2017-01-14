https://www.kimkardashianwest.com/

Not a fan. Saint West bawled while meeting Santa Claus in a hilarious photo with older sister, North West, shared by Kim Kardashian on Friday, January 13.

In the cute snap posted to Kardashian’s website, Saint, 13 months, can be seen crying while sitting on Santa’s lap as North, 3, looks on unamused by her younger brother. Santa, for his part, is thoroughly entertained by the family moment and can be seen laughing between the two kids.



The funny photo comes after Kardashian returned to social media on January 3 after a three-month long break following her Paris robbery. The Selfish author posted a bevy of family photos taken in a bare-bones home that she was later criticized for as trying to look “poor.” Turns out, as BuzzFeed reports, that the home is actually Def Jam Records founder and acclaimed producer Rick Rubin’s Shangri-La recording studio, where her husband Kanye West regularly records. Us Weekly exclusively revealed that the photos were shot by West’s creative director Eli Russell Linnetz.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has also since returned to work.



On Friday, January 13, she made her first official public appearance since being robbed at gunpoint this past October. The reality star cohosted a makeup tutorial class with her makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic in Dubai.

As previously reported, ten suspects have since been charged in association with her attack.

