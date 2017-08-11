What's cookin'? Salma Hayek made herself at home while visiting her friends Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and their 10-month-old daughter, Ines.

The Oscar-nominated actress, 50, recently stopped by the couple's house for a bite to eat and made sure to help out in the kitchen. In a photo shared on Instagram on Thursday, August 10, Hayek wears an apron tied around her waist as she stirs a giant pot and holds Ines with her other arm.

"When your friends invite you for dinner and you end up doing all the work," she captioned the cute snap. In the background, Reynolds, 40, claps as his daughter looks his way, with her back turned to the camera.

The photo marks the first time fans have had a glimpse of Ines since she made her public debut at just 2 months old at the Deadpool actor's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in December. Lively, 29, and Reynolds' eldest daughter James, 2, also made her debut at the event, which came as a surprise to many as the parents have always been super private with their girls.



Hayek's visit to the couple's home comes as no surprise as she and Reynolds recently filmed the comedy movie The Hitman's Bodyguard, which hits theaters on Friday, August 18. Hayek and the Gossip Girl alum go way back, too. They costarred in the 2012 crime drama Savages.



The former Telenovela star is a mother herself. She shares 9-year-old daughter Valentina with her husband, French billionaire businessman François-Henri Pinault. "[Women are] constantly scrutinized, so we learn to be hard on ourselves because everybody is hard on us, even our children, because we are the ones who are there all the time, providing that attention," Hayek told Net-a-Porter's The Edit in 2015. "In order to be considered a good wife or mother, and in the workplace, the expectations are so high."



