Sarah Hyland Splits From Boyfriend Dominic Sherwood

Calling it quits. Sarah Hyland has split from her boyfriend of more than two years, Dominic Sherwood, Us Weekly can confirm.

Although the Modern Family star, 26, and 27-year-old Billionaire Random actor's relationship has fizzled, the amicable exes will remain close. "They are still friends and have respect for one another," a source told Us on Friday, August 18.

Fans speculated that the former flames split after noticing that they haven't appeared in each other's Instagram posts for several months.



Get ready to see this on May 24th on ABC!! Very proud of ya! Learned ukulele and everything A post shared by Dom Sherwood (@domsherwood) on Apr 5, 2017 at 2:19pm PDT

The former pair met and began quietly dating after costarring in the 2014 flick Vampire Academy. They went public with their romance in March 2015 after being spotted packing on the PDA at the Los Angeles Lakers game at the Staples Center.



“Sarah makes me want to be a better version of myself,” Sherwood told Entertainment Tonight of his then-love in February 2016. “That’s what I love most about her. She inspires me to be the best version of me.”



Take me back to Paradise City. #coachella w. @domsherwood 2 years ago A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@therealsarahhyland) on Apr 15, 2017 at 9:38am PDT

In July, the Geek Charming actress guest-starred on Sherwood’s show, Shadowhunters. “Everyone fell in love with her on set,” the actor told ET. “It was a real joy … She’s been coming in since season one, coming to visit me. Having her on set as an actress was just phenomenal.”

Prior to Sherwood, Hyland dated actor Matt Prokop for more than five years. She ended the relationship in 2014 after alleging that Prokop, 27, choked her and threatened to burn down her house. Later that year, the actress filed and was granted a restraining order against the High School Musical 3 actor.

