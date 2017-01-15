Sasha Obama Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

A much-needed R&R. Sasha Obama enjoyed some fun in the sun during a girls’ weekend trip to Miami on Saturday, January 14, donning a bikini while hanging out with friends on the beach.



The 15-year-old daughter of President Barack Obama wore a patriotic blue-and-white star-patterned bikini and accessorized with a sleek pair of aviator shades and a black baseball cap with a familiar icon: Drake’s OvO symbol.



The “Hotline Bling” singer, 30, was quick to notice images of Sasha showing off her cap and gave her a shoutout on his social media accounts. “Style Popper 👌🏽🚀,” he captioned one image of the teen with the cap on. In the picture, Sasha wears an oversized jean shirt and has a handful of beach necessities in hand: cell phone, sandals and headphones.



Style Popper 👌🏽🚀 A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jan 15, 2017 at 6:17am PST

Among Sasha’s group of pals was Maisy Biden, Vice President Joe Biden’s granddaughter. Maisy and Sasha’s friendship has been well-documented throughout their fathers’ time in the White House, with the pair playing basketball and soccer together often.



In 2015, the pair even attended the FIFA Women’s World Cup Canada championship match in Vancouver as part of the vice president’s entourage.



Sasha recently made headlines after she failed to appear alongside her parents Barack and Michelle, as well as older sister Malia, 18, at the president's final farewell address, sparking concern on social media. (The hashtag #whereissasha was trending for a good portion of her father’s moving speech.)



The First Lady later explained Sasha's absence, telling Jimmy Fallon, "She had a final. And it's like, 'You know the Obamas, girl. Sorry! You have to take your test. You can say goodbye later.'"

