Savannah Chrisley and her boyfriend, Blaire Hanks, have split after two years of dating. The Chrisley Knows Best star tearfully announced the news in a Facebook video on Wednesday, January 25.



"I just wanted to have a conversation with y'all because it's so crazy how invested my fans are… Blair and I — you've followed our relationship from the very beginning," Chrisley, 19, said. "We gave you a promise to show you our lives and to be as honest as we can about it and that's just what I'm trying to do now," she explained through tears. "So to cut to the point…[Blaire] and I are no longer dating. It hurts, it does."

Chrisley filmed the emotional footage in her bedroom. Speaking to her fans, she recalled the early stages of her relationship with Hanks.

"It's so funny whenever I look back at Blair and I and just the fun times we had. It truly was the definition of young love. It's just what he and I were. We had so much fun and things were amazing," she said. "We were best friends."

The exes have always been open about their romance, both on the USA Network series and on social media. However, Chrisley hinted that the "spotlight" may have taken a toll on them.

"It was hard to keep the relationship just to ourselves. Maybe that's why we are at the point that we're at now … Sometimes you can just go through so much in a relationship that it wears on you," she explained. "It wasn't his fault, it wasn't my fault. There was fault on both sides."

The news comes just one week after Chrisley broke her vertebra in a serious car crash. She did not wear her neck brace in her video on Wednesday night.

