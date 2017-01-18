Savannah Chrisley Credit: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Savannah Chrisley was seriously injured in a terrifying car crash on Monday, January 16, leaving her with a broken vertebrae.

The Chrisley Knows Best star revealed on Instagram on Tuesday that she’s in severe pain following the accident.



She posted a photo of herself battered and bruised in a hospital bed, and shared a picture of the car wreck too.

“The past couple of days have been some of the toughest days for me,” the 19-year-old reality TV star wrote. “I got in a car accident early Monday morning because my floor mat had gotten stuck behind my pedals so I looked down for a brief second to try and get it out of the way and then I realized that I was headed straight towards the guardrails....I tried to over correct but it didn't help.”

Chrisley, who was crowned Miss Tennessee Teen USA in 2015, continued: “What I do remember is going in and out of consciousness screaming for help and cars just continued to pass. It felt like I had been laying there for at least twenty minutes begging for help. And then a man stopped and ran over to me and got the police my way...so thank you to the amazing man that stopped and helped me as everyone else was passing. I have no idea who you are but thank you...I could never repay you for your act of kindness.”



She revealed: “The next month or so I will be recovering from a broken vertebrae which has caused numbness in my hands and fingers and pain all throughout my neck, back, and shoulders."



"We all make mistakes...all that matters is how we learn and grow from them. I truly believe that God has used this situation to open my eyes to what is truly important in life and to put my focus back on Him in order to live the right life and be unbelievably happy. So right now I just want to say thank you again...love you all.”



