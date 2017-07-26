The final countdown! Savannah Chrisley is gearing up to launch her HSN Faith Over Fear fashion line on Thursday, July 27.

The 19-year-old is officially debuting her collection in Florida with her entire family, and the whole thing is being filmed for Chrisley Knows Best. The Belmont University student will be getting support from her mentor Giuliana Rancic at the event.

"Savannah was involved with every design, fabric selection, colors, denim etc," her father Todd Chrisley tells Us Weekly. “She made sure that her line was for every woman from XXS to plus sizes. The line is meant to empower women of all walks of womanhood.”



The father-daughter duo previously spoke to Us about the fashion line at its L.A. preview, and revealed that Savannah has been perfecting the collection for two years. “As a parent, you see that your child is evolving into an adult, and they take their commitments seriously and that they put their heart and soul into something,” the real estate developer told Us. “That’s kind of what parents that dedicate to their children, that’s their payoff.”

Savannah added that many of the T-shirts have inspiring and uplifting phrases that are close to her heart. "I've always been a huge fan of just quotes in general and [my dad] knows quotes, music, are the things that I turn to, so I wanted to add things to my sweatshirts and my T-shirts that people could look at, and it truly could just change their day,” Savannah told Us. "One word could change someone's day."

The dad of five also said that Savannah’s new boyfriend, NBA star Luke Kennard, is supportive of her endeavors. “He's not perfect. He's a man. Luke is everything that a mom and dad go to bed at night and pray for for their daughter. Are they gonna get married tomorrow? No,” he told Us. “It's a beautiful relationship that they have and it's a relationship built on mutual respect and understanding of each other's careers and endorsing each other's careers and supporting that and being faithful and loyal to each other.”



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!