Savannah Chrisley and her boyfriend, NBA player Luke Kennard, have split after dating for four months.

The Chrisley Knows Best star confirmed the breakup to E! News on Saturday, August 19, saying in a statement, “The last 4 months I’ve been dating Like have been great but as a young woman of faith I made the decision that with where Luke and I both are in our careers, it was best to part as friends rather than deal with the pressures of wondering if you are the only one.”

“I was brought up to know my worth,” she added, in what appeared to be a dig at her ex. “I’m 20 now and so excited to live my life as beautifully as God intended. I will forever love the Kennard family.”

Chrisley seemed to hint at trouble when she posted a message on Twitter the night before announcing their split. “When someone treats you bad just remember that there is something wrong with them…not you,” she wrote on Friday, August 18. “Normal people don’t go around destroying others.”

She also retweeted a post that said, “What goes around comes around.”

When someone treats you bad just remember that there is something wrong with them...not u. Normal people don't go around destroying others. — Savannah Chrisley (@_ItsSavannah_) August 18, 2017

The pair went public with their relationship in June and her father, Todd Chrisley, told Us Weekly in July that he approved of his daughter dating the Detroit Pistons rookie but said that the pair weren’t getting too serious too quickly.

“He’s not perfect. He’s a man. Luke is everything that a mom and dad go to bed at night and pray for for their daughter. Are they gonna get married tomorrow? No,” he told Us. “It’s a beautiful relationship that they have and it’s a relationship built on mutual respect and understanding of each other’s careers and endorsing each other’s careers and supporting that and being faithful and loyal to each other.”

“We prayed for someone like Luke to come into her life,” he said, adding that if things didn’t work out for the young couple, “then we still love him and we’ll still pray to lift him up and we’ll do whatever we can to help him.”

