Scarlett Johansson was the one to call it quits on her marriage to Romain Dauriac, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. As previously reported, the Captain America: Civil War star, 32, and the French journalist are splitting after more than two years of marriage.



“Scarlett initiated splitting up and made the decision,” the insider tells Us, explaining that “she felt like they didn't have much in common as far as lifestyle.” Differences aside though, the exes “have an amicable relationship” and plan to co-parent their 2-year-old daughter, Rose, the insider tells Us. ”She feels blessed to have a daughter,” the source adds.

Johansson and Dauriac first went public with their romance in November 2012 and secretly married at the Ranch at Rock Creek in Philipsburg, Montana, in October 2014. Since their split, the Her actress has hired celebrity divorce guru attorney Laura Wasser, who represented her ex-husband Ryan Reynolds during their 2011 divorce.

During happier times, Johansson gushed about first meeting Dauriac during an interview with Parade in April 2015.



“We met through friends in Paris,” she shared of their discreet romance. “It was very romantic. And we became friends. When I’d come back to Paris I would see him. We started dating. He tells me that he learned English in one night! ‘I barely spoke English when we met,’ he said. I don’t remember that at all. I felt like we were [always] talking the same language,” she concluded. “Maybe it was the language of love.”

