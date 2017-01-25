It's over. Scarlett Johansson and her husband, Romain Dauriac, have split after two years of marriage, Us Weekly can confirm.

Johansson, 32, and the French journalist first went public with their relationship in November 2012. In September 2013, her rep confirmed to Us that they were engaged.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The private couple, who are parents of daughter Rose, 2, secretly tied the knot at the Ranch at Rock Creek in Philipsburg, Montana, in October 2014.

The Captain America: Civil War actress opened up about her family during an interview in W magazine's March 2015 issue. "When [Rose] came out of me I was so surprised," she recalled. "I had a very strong picture in my mind of what my baby would look like, and, of course, she is completely different. Perfect, but not what I'd imagined."

The former child star more recently spoke about Rose while giving a passionate speech at the Women's March on Washington on Saturday. She spoke about her experience with Planned Parenthood and made an appeal to President Donald Trump.

"Support my daughter," she said at the time. "Who may actually — as a result of the appointments you have made — grow up in a country that is moving backwards, not forwards, and who potentially may not have the right to make choices for her body and her future that your daughter Ivanka [Trump] has been privileged to have."

Johansson was previously married to Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011.



