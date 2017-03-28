Scheana Marie Shay took to Instagram on Tuesday, March 28, to reflect on her divorce from estranged husband Mike Shay following Monday night’s emotional finale of Vanderpump Rules. During the episode, which featured Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney’s wedding, Scheana broke the news to Shay that she wanted a divorce.



“Last night wasn't easy to watch, but I did and now it's over. Thank you all for your overwhelming amount of support. And thank you @ariana252525 for being my rock and watching w me last night. Time for everyone to move on. #ImZenAgain 📷: @cberms,” the reality star, 31, captioned a photo of herself on Instagram on Tuesday, March 28, and gave a shout-out to costar Ariana Madix. (Prior to the episode airing, Scheana thanked fans for their support and asked them to “please be respectful.”)

Vincent Sandoval/WireImage

As previously reported, Scheana told Shay during the emotional and tear-filled scene that she was meeting with divorce lawyers after Shay went missing for a week.

Us Weekly exclusively revealed in November that the couple were calling it quits after two years of marriage.

"While we have made the difficult decision to move forward separately, our story will continue on through the love and mutual respect that we have cultivated throughout our 15-year friendship,” they told Us in a joint statement at the time. “Much of the recent speculation and reporting on our relationship has been misguided, and we have come to an amicable decision on all matters. We might have failed at our marriage, but we are committed to succeeding as friends and will continue to support each other’s personal happiness and professional success."

Scheana is now dating Amber Valletta’s brother, Robert Valletta. Relive the emotional moment in the clip above.

