Scott Disick says it isn’t necessary to give pregnant Khloé Kardashian advice on how to raise a child because the Kardashian-Jenner clan is so tight-knit.

“If she ever asks, I'm sure I would try. But I feel like all of us are so close that all of our children are kind of brought up in the same vicinity, or one block over, that everybody's kind of there for each other," the reality star, 34, told E! News during the grand opening of the Sugar Factory in Bellevue, Washington, on Friday, October 13.

"I don't really need to give advice per se because we are right there. It's not like long-distance, ‘Hey, maybe you should try this?' Everybody’s so hands-on that I feel like it will happen within time,” Disick continued. “So no real advice in that sense."

Us Weekly broke the news in September that Kardashian is expecting her first child with NBA player Tristan Thompson. Their child will not be the only baby born into the famous family in 2018: as previously reported, Kylie Jenner is pregnant with her first child — a baby girl — with rapper Travis Scott, while Kim Kardashian and Kanye West will be welcoming their third child via surrogate early next year.

New crib alert #2020 A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Oct 13, 2017 at 11:47am PDT

Earlier this week, the self-proclaimed Lord visited the nation's capital and toured the White House with his children, Mason, 7, and Penelope, 5, whom he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian. The former couple are also parents to 2-year-old son Reign.

Disick also shared a picture on his Instagram account that showed him posing in front of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Disick’s new girlfriend, Sofia Richie, did not appear to be on the trip with him.

