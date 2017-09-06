Scott Disick was hospitalized last month after officials responded to a call at his Hidden Hills home. "On August 18th LAFD responded to a call from the home of Scott Disick," the Los Angeles Fire Department told Us Weekly on Wednesday, September 6. "Lost Hills Sheriffs were also on the scene shortly there after. LAFD officials transported Mr. Disick to a local hospital. No other information will be given out at this time."

Disick, 34, was placed in a 5150 psychiatric hold during his hospitalization, Blast reports. A 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold can be put into place for up to 72 hours when officials deem an individual to be a danger to themselves or to others, according to the website for California Legislative Information. Blast reports that Disick was not held for the full 72 hours.



According to Blast, Kourtney Kardashian was at the hospital to support Disick, with whom she shares kids Mason, 7, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 2. The former couple dated on-and-off for nine years before eventually calling it quits for good in July 2015.

In June, Us Weekly exclusively reported that those close to Disick, including Kardashian, were concerned about his partying bender in Cannes. “Kourtney is worried for Scott,” a source explained at the time of Kardashian’s fears for her ex, who has checked into rehab four times since March 2015. “The partying is symptomatic of situations in the past with him where he has been in a really bad place.”

As previously reported, during his trip to Cannes in May, Disick was seen looking cozy with a string of women and spent multiple nights partying. One night out included a romp at Gotham Nightclub where, "he was surrounded by girls and liquor and looked exhausted," a source told Us at the time.

However, Disick recently opened up to Us about his highest priority: raising his three kids with Kardashian. “Every day is a new adventure and just being present and watching your kids grow is a pretty amazing thing,” he told Us Weekly exclusively prior to his appearance at LIQUID Pool Lounge and 1 OAK nightclub in Las Vegas on June 10. “It's part of life, but it's just wild to see somebody grow in front of your eyes. And, you know, people say it goes by quick, [and] they really aren't kidding. It really does. I can't even understand how my kids have grown so much, so quick, and they’re so smart and adjusted. … Being a dad is a pretty cool thing.”



