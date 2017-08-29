Amid the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey in Houston, Texas, Sean Lowe jumped into action.

"Today I had the chance to do what I could to help some people in the Houston area. I couldn't believe the devastation,” Lowe wrote on Instagram on Monday, August 28. "My heart broke for all the elderly who are immobile and the mothers trapped in their homes with young babies. But I was encouraged by the selflessness of so many Texans who came to help where they could. Definitely a day I'll never forget."

The Bachelor alum detailed his experience to Entertainment Tonight, telling a heartbreaking story of assisting a man who had gone into cardiac arrest. "I don't know if he survived, I doubt that he did," Lowe told ET. "We had to pull him from a canoe that he was being drug in to our boat, where firefighters were giving him CPR for about 15 to 20 minutes before we could get him to an ambulance."

"It took about three of us, and I was holding a dead man," he continued. "His heart was not beating and his face was as blue as blue gets. To just be involved with that, to see it, it really shook me up. That's something I'll take to my grave remembering.”’

Lowe and the firefighters he teamed up with were able to rescue nearly a dozen people, he tells ET.

Celebrities including Ellen DeGeneres, Kevin Hart, Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez and the Kardashian family, among others, have all been active about fundraising for victims of the hurricane.

DeGeneres posted a heartfelt video to her Twitter account in which she revealed she and The Ellen Show are donating $25,000 each to the Red Cross, and she is also donating another $25,000 to the SPCA of Texas. "I know people want to help,” she says in the video, which she shared on Monday. “I would like to help.”

Kim Kardashian revealed on Twitter that her family will donate $500,000 to different organizations as well. "Houston we are praying for you! My mom, sisters & I will be donating $500,000 to @redcross and @salvationarmyus today,” she wrote on Tuesday. “#HoustonStrong."

You can help hurricane relief efforts by texting the word HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation to the Red Cross or texting UWFLOOD to 41444 to donate to the United Way Flood Relief Fund.

