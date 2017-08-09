Sean Spicer Wants to Do ‘Saturday Night Live’

Live from New York, it’s . . . Sean Spicer? Having resigned his post as White House press secretary six months into his tenure, the 45-year-old is on the hunt for new gigs, including one that would have him flexing his comedic chops.

An insider reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly that the New York-born political aide “is angling” to appear on Saturday Night Live. “He is asking people about getting on — it was his idea!”



Spicer wasn’t always a fan of the sketch comedy show. In fact, just hours before he resigned his White House role July 21 he criticized Melissa McCarthy’s caricature of him on the NBC hit. (In a set of four sketches, the actress, 46, expertly poked fun at his penchant for chastising the press, using props and spreading misinformation, earning herself an Emmy nod.)

“I’m a prankster, I like a good joke,” he explained to Fox News host Sean Hannity. “I think when it’s funny, it’s funny. Sometimes it goes from funny to mean.”



While the Connecticut College alum went on to say he found “parts of it” funny, he said “There’s a lot of it that was over the line. It wasn’t funny. It was stupid or silly or malicious.”

But now he’s ready to get in on the joke. “He asked someone he knows that is close to a cast member to help him,” explains the insider. “Yes, he criticized SNL before, but he’s changed his tune. He wants to make a cameo!”

