Katherine Heigl welcomed a baby boy in January, but she still has time to shower her middle child with affection. The actress, 38, celebrated daughter Adalaide Marie Hope’s fifth birthday Monday, April 3, with a sweet Instagram shout-out.

“It is my sassy, fiery, break dancing, bug loving, whip smart, fiercely loyal, daddy's girls' birthday!” Heigl captioned the selfie with Adalaide.

The Grey’s Anatomy alum went on to praise the birthday girl, writing, “I am so incredibly grateful for the light, the love, the laughter, the purpose, the joy and the grace you have brought to my life! Thank God the world has a girl like you to show us how it's done!”

Just last month, Heigl reminisced about her first days with Adalaide — who she and husband Josh Kelley adopted in December 2012. “Adalaide was just a 4 pound, 11 ounce newborn who we woke up every five seconds to check on when we first brought her home,” the Ugly Truth star wrote in a post on her blog, Those Heavenly Days, March 22. “We were so terrified of how small and new she was. Truly petrified that every pause in her tiny snuffles and grunts meant that she was not breathing.”

While Adalaide grew into a healthy young girl, Heigl will face more terror in the upcoming thriller, Unforgettable, in which she commits to ruining the life of her ex-husband’s new wife, played by Rosario Dawson. Though the two ladies battle on screen, Heigl called Dawson, 37, and the film’s director, Denise Di Novi, “a couple of badass, powerful, talented women” on Instagram March 30.

