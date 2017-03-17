Happy birthday @robkardashian!!!! I love you more than words can say. You have the sweetest soul and the kindest heart, and I am blessed beyond measure to call you my son. I am so proud of the man you have become and it brings me so much joy to watch you grow as a brother, son and father. There are so many blessings in this life, but being your mom is one of the greatest. I love you!! #HappybirthdayRob A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Mar 17, 2017 at 5:39am PDT

She’s one lucky lady! Kris Jenner took to Instagram on St. Patrick’s Day, Friday, March 17, to share a touching message for Rob Kardashian on his 30th birthday.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians matriarch, 61, posted a collage featuring current and throwback pics of her only son, accompanied by some very touching sentiments.

Denise Truscello/WireImage

“Happy birthday @robkardashian!!!! I love you more than words can say,” Jenner wrote. “You have the sweetest soul and the kindest heart, and I am blessed beyond measure to call you my son.”

She added: “I am so proud of the man you have become and it brings me so much joy to watch you grow as a brother, son and father. There are so many blessings in this life, but being your mom is one of the greatest. I love you!! #HappybirthdayRob”

The Arthur George sock designer's sisters Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian also showed their brother some love on his special day. "Robert, I love you so much!" Kylie wrote on her app. "I have the best memories of us when we were kids. Happy birthday, big bro!"

For her part, KoKo shared a series of photos of the birthday boy and a heartwarming note. "Happy birthday @robkardashian!!" she wrote. "I am incredibly blessed to have a brother like you! You truly are one of the funniest people I've ever met! You have the most unbelievable heart and anyone who is fortunate enough to have you in their life knows what a positive impact you make on them!"

Kim also took to her app to give Rob a birthday shout-out: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY ONE AND ONLY ROBBIE!!! YOU ARE THE BEST DAD, BROTHER AND FRIEND. I LOVE YOU SO MUCH AND I HOPE YOU HAVE THE BEST BIRTHDAY EVER!"

Rob is ringing in the big 3-0 weeks after Us Weekly confirmed that he is “in a good place” despite his mid-February split from ex-fiancee Blac Chyna, with whom he shares daughter Dream, 4 months.

“Rob had been staying at Kris’ house with the baby while Chyna was out of town and Kris was helping him with the baby. He’s in a really positive mood again,” a source told Us on March 2. “Everything was moving so fast with the relationship, the baby, the engagement and the show [Rob & Chyna] that this break has been really good for both of them. Now that they’ve had space, we’ll see if they end up getting back together, but for now, they are still happily separated. They are both much happier and in a better place right now."

As reported on March 8, multiple sources confirmed to Us that filming for season 2 of Rob & Chyna has been put on hold due to the duo’s volatile relationship. “It was hard for them to film season 1, and season 2 is not happening,” one insider said. “They can’t even get through a day together — logistically they can’t do it. They coparent Dream, but they don’t spend time together with Dream.”



