Date night! New couple Selena Gomez and The Weeknd hit up a Grammys afterparty on Sunday, February 12, following the “Starboy” singer’s electric performance at the 2017 ceremony.



The R&B crooner, 26, attended the awards show solo to perform his collaboration with Daft Punk, “I Feel It Coming,” in a futuristic, smoke-filled set. After the ceremony, The Weeknd, who wasn’t eligible for any Grammy nominations this year, stopped by his label Republic Records’ party at Catch L.A. The two-time Grammy winner arrived with a giant entourage of friends, but sans Gomez.

It seems the two stars met up later in the night. The former Disney star, 24, and the “Can’t Feel My Face” singer (born Abel Tesfaye) were seen exiting the same car at Rihanna’s private afterparty at 1 OAK in West Hollywood.



“The Weeknd and Selena were seen getting cozy at a VIP table partying, dancing and singing along to Migos with French Montana and James Harden,” an onlooker tells Us Weekly.

The musical couple have been spotted on several romantic, PDA-filled dates since they first went public with their relationship in early January. Most recently, they cuddled and looked affectionate during dinner at Sunset Tower Hotel’s Tower Bar on February 6. They also took a vacation to Florence, Italy, together, in late January, where they shopped, dined and visited museums.

Prior to their romance, The Weeknd dated Bella Hadid for two years until their November split. The model, 20, recently said that she will “always respect him” and “always love him” despite the tough breakup. Gomez previously dated Justin Bieber on and off for years.

