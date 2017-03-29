Worldwide romance! Selena Gomez and The Weeknd were spotted getting cozy during a romantic day date in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Tuesday, March 28.

The pair looked happier than ever as they strolled through the South American country’s capital. Gomez, 24, rocked a pinstriped dress and was photographed holding onto her beau, 27 — who donned an all-black ensemble paired with Gucci sneakers and a camouflage bomber jacket — as he played on his cellphone.

As previously reported, Gomez flew to South America on Friday, March 24, to be with her man while he is on tour. Prior to joining him in Buenos Aires, she supported The Weeknd (real name: Abel Tesfaye) during concerts in Bogotá, Colombia, and Sao Pãulo, Brazil.

The Grosby Group/AKM-GSI

Since news of their romance broke in January after they were seen making out in Los Angeles, Gomez and The Weeknd have been flaunting their love all over the globe. On March 16, they spent a day at Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada in The Weeknd’s hometown of Toronto. Earlier this year, The former Disney Channel starlet and the Grammy winner traveled to Europe, where she attended a Paris concert in February, and took him to check out Michaelangelo’s David statue in Italy on January 28.

The Grosby Group/AKM-GSI

In the latest issue of Us Weekly, an insider says that Gomez “wants to travel with [The Weeknd] as much as possible.”

The Grosby Group/AKM-GSI

The source explains, “She wants the world to know they’re together. She only does that when she’s really dating someone.”

According to the insider, Gomez feels that she and the musician — who split from model Bella Hadid in November 2016 after nearly two years of dating — are a perfect match. “They relate on a couple of levels, including what they do for a living,” says the source. “And there’s a physical attraction.”

