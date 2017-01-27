Che romantico! Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are vacationing together in Florence, Italy. The new couple were spotted shopping and dining in Santo Spirito square on Friday, January 27. Watch the video above!

An eyewitness tells Us that the duo stopped for lunch at a local restaurant and were accompanied by a “huge bodyguard.”

"They booked the entire restaurant so that no one could get in there,” the witness says, adding that the new couple were smiling and chatting throughout their lunch date.



In video obtained by Us Weekly, the “Kill Em With Kindness” singer, 24, can be seen looking chic in a blush ensemble and heels as she makes her way out of the restaurant and into a waiting sedan with the Grammy winner, 26.

Before being whisked off to Italy, Gomez joined The Weeknd for a fun-filled date night at Dave & Buster's in Los Angeles on Wednesday, January 25. The surprising new couple were spotted exiting the gaming center hand in hand around 3 a.m. after hanging out with pals French Montana and Jaden Smith.

“They really clicked musically when they were working on a song together,” a source close to Gomez tells Us of how the relationship began. “Their chemistry was off the charts and she's really into him.” As previously reported, the stars shocked fans when they went public with their relationship after being spotted kissing outside of Santa Monica hot spot Giorgio Baldi on January 10.



The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, split from model Bella Hadid after almost two years together this past November and although their split was amicable, a source told Us that Hadid’s now “pissed” about his new relationship.

“Bella has reached out to Abel a few times and told him Selena is using him,” a Hadid pal told Us. “He thinks she’s just jealous and isn’t listening to her.” (As fans are well aware, Gomez previously dated Justin Bieber and Zedd.)

