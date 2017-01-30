Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; David Becker/Getty Images

Loves him like a love song? Selena Gomez made her romance with The Weeknd Instagram official on Monday, January 30, by posting a since-deleted video of him during their Italian getaway.

In the clip, The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye), 26, appears to be resting while taking a boat ride down a canal. Gomez captioned the post with a heart-eyes emoji.

The "Good for You" singer, 24, and The Weeknd have been overseas together since last week. On Friday, they booked an entire restaurant so they could dine privately in Santo Spirito square and they were later spotted holding hands at the Accademia Gallery in Florence. On Sunday, The Weeknd shared a video of Gomez looking at art on his Instagram story.

As Us Weekly previously reported, the new lovebirds were first photographed making out on January 10 while leaving Santa Monica restaurant Giorgio Baldi. "They were hugging and kissing," a source told Us at the time. "Selena was all over him, hugging, kissing [him]. She looked amazing and so incredibly happy and in love."

Their new relationship doesn't sit well with everyone, however. The Weeknd's ex Bella Hadid unfollowed Gomez on social media soon after the pics of the couple surfaced.

"[She] is pissed," a source told Us of the 20-year-old model. "Bella has reached out to Abel a few times and told him Selena is using him. He thinks she’s just jealous and isn’t listening to her."

