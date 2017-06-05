Positivity all around! Selena Gomez had nothing but nice things to say about her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber's performance at the One Love Manchester benefit concert during a new interview.

"I thought Justin did great," the "Bad Liar" singer, 24, said on SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up on Monday, June 5, as heard in the video above. "It was really beautiful."

Cindy Ord

Bieber, who dated Gomez on and off from 2011 to 2014, broke down in tears at the concert after he sang acoustic renditions of his songs "Love Yourself" and "Cold Water."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Gomez also praised Ariana Grande, who helped organize the charity event to raise money for the victims of the May 22 terror attack at her concert at the Manchester Arena. "Everyone did such a beautiful job. It was so gorgeous. I loved how [Grande] ended it," Gomez said, referring to her fellow pop star's emotional cover of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow."



Later in the interview, the Disney alum was asked if she and her close friend Taylor Swift have introduced one another to their respective new boyfriends, The Weeknd and Joe Alwyn. "I hang out with my new person a lot," Gomez gushed. She stayed mum about Swift's new beau, though, adding, "Honestly, if my friends are happy, that makes me happy. That's all I care about."

Gomez and The Weeknd, 27, went public with their romance in January. Since then, the couple have spent plenty of time together traveling the globe during his Starboy: Legend of the Fall World Tour. "I love being supportive," Gomez said on SiriusXM. "I love just being there and having somebody's back. It feels good. I haven't had that feeling in a while."

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!