Selena Gomez Talks Being on Bed Rest, Her Mental State

Selena Gomez revealed she was recently on bed rest while she was moderating a movie screening in Hollywood.



“A little while ago, I was actually on bed rest and it’s probably the worst time to watch Heaven Knows What, or the best time, depending on your mental state,” the actress told at the audience at the ArcLight Hollywood on Saturday, August 19. “And I ended up becoming extremely fascinated with the boys [director Josh Safdie and producer Sebastian Bear Mc-Clard] and kind of forced them to be my friend a little bit.”



Heaven Knows What is about a homeless heroin addict who attempts suicide before ending up in a psychiatric hospital. Gomez, 25, was hosting a screening for Good Time, the Safdie brothers’ latest movie, which stars Robert Pattinson. In the opening scenes, Pattinson's on-screen brother who's mentally handicapped (played by Benny Safdie) gets an examination.



“For me personally, I really liked the mental aspect of it, because I’ve done a lot of those exercises that you put in this,” she told the crowd. “So, in the beginning of the movie struck with me… that’s not really a secret, but, I for sure have talked about that and have done a lot of those exercises.”

The 13 Reasons Why co-producer has been candid about her own struggles over the years, and checked herself into rehab to “focus on her mental health” in October 2016.

“As many of you know, around a year ago I revealed that I have Lupus, an illness that can affect people in different ways,” she said in a statement to Us at the time. “I’ve discovered that anxiety, panic attacks and depression can be side effects of Lupus, which can present their own challenges.”

The “Bad Liar” singer added that she wanted to tackle her health issues “head on” and “encouraged [others] to address their own issues.”

The singer is now happily in a relationship with The Weeknd, who shared a pic on his Instagram Story of Gomez cuddling him while playing a video game on Sunday, August 19, writing: “Home.” The Weeknd (real name: Abel Tesfaye), 27, began dating the former Disney star in January.

